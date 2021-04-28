x
Devils snap 10-game skid in wild, 6-4 win over Flyers

The New Jersey Devils snapped a 10-game winless streak with a wild 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
Credit: AP
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) congratulates Devils center Yegor Sharangovich, second from left, after Sharagovich scored the go-ahead goal against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott, third from left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Newark, N.J., in the Devils victory over the Flyers. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW JERSEY, USA — Yegor Sharangovich scored the go-ahead goal at 12:36 of the third period and the New Jersey Devils snapped a 10-game winless streak with a wild 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. 

Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha, Miles Wood and Connor Carrick also scored for the Devils, who saw the Flyers rally from third-period deficits twice to tie the game. 

Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves as the Devils ended an 0-9-1 skid and won for the first time since April 8. 

Mikhail Maltsev scored into an empty net in the waning seconds to ice the game.

The Flyers will again face New Jersey on April 29 at 7:00 p.m.

