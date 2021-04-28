Devils snap 10-game skid in wild, 6-4 win over Flyers

NEW JERSEY, USA — Yegor Sharangovich scored the go-ahead goal at 12:36 of the third period and the New Jersey Devils snapped a 10-game winless streak with a wild 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha, Miles Wood and Connor Carrick also scored for the Devils, who saw the Flyers rally from third-period deficits twice to tie the game.
Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves as the Devils ended an 0-9-1 skid and won for the first time since April 8.
Mikhail Maltsev scored into an empty net in the waning seconds to ice the game.
The Flyers will again face New Jersey on April 29 at 7:00 p.m.