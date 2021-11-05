Flyers end crushing season with 4-2 win over Devils

The Flyers finished yet another season without a Stanley Cup.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Farabee scored two goals and James van Riemsdyk added one on the power play to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in the season finale for both teams.

They haven’t won one since consecutive championships in 1974 and 1975 and this ends as one of the more disheartening ones in franchise history.

Pavel Zacha and Janne Kuokkanen scored for the Devils.