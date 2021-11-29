x
Johnsson, Bratt goals put Devils over Flyers, 5-2

Andreas Johnsson had two goals, Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Sunday night.
New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton, right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Andreas Johnsson had two goals and two assists, Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Sunday night. 

Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist, and Nathan Bastian also scored for New Jersey. 

Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves for New Jersey, which snapped a two-game losing streak and won at home for the first time since Nov. 11. 

For the Flyers, Joel Farabee scored in his third straight game and Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist. 

Martin Jones made 30 saves.

The Flyers will head to New York to face the Rangers on Dec. 1 at 7:00 p.m.

