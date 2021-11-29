Johnsson, Bratt goals put Devils over Flyers, 5-2

Andreas Johnsson had two goals, Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Sunday night.

Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist, and Nathan Bastian also scored for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves for New Jersey, which snapped a two-game losing streak and won at home for the first time since Nov. 11.

For the Flyers, Joel Farabee scored in his third straight game and Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist.

Martin Jones made 30 saves.