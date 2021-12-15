x
Atkinson's hat trick leads Flyers past Devils 6-1

Cam Atkinson had three goals and an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-1 victory.
Philadelphia Flyers' Justin Braun, center, celebrates his goal with Claude Giroux, left, and Oskar Lindblom during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA — Cam Atkinson had three goals and an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. 

Travis Sanheim and Oskar Lindblom each had a goal and an assist, and Justin Braun also scored for the Flyers, who won their third game in a row after losing 10 straight. 

Philadelphia improved to 3-2 under interim coach Mike Yeo, who took over Dec. 6 when Alain Vigneault was fired. 

Philadelphia has 20 goals with Yeo at the helm after netting 13 in Vigneault’s final eight games — all losses. 

P.K. Subban scored for the Devils, who have lost three straight and seven of eight.

