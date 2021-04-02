Embiid, 76ers continue dominance of Hornets, win 118-111

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-111 for their fourth straight win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joel Embiid had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-111 for their fourth straight win.

Tobias Harris scored 26 points and Ben Simmons added 15 points and nine assists for the 76ers, who stretched their winning streak against the Hornets to 14 games, tied for the longest active streak in the NBA.

The Clippers have also won 14 straight against the Magic. Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball each had 22 points for the Hornets, who had their three-game win streak snapped.