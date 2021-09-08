Flyers re-sign goalie Carter Hart to 3-year contract

The team has re-signed goalie Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million contract.

The 22-year-old Hart was a restricted free agent, and coming off a season in which he struggled maintaining the starter’s job in his third season with the team.

Hart’s numbers plummeted in finishing with a 9-11-5 record. He allowed four or more goals 13 times and missed the final 12 games with a sprained left knee.

That was a significant drop-off from his previous season in which Hart went 24-13-3 in helping the Flyers finish fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.