Flyers re-sign goalie Carter Hart to 3-year contract

The team has re-signed goalie Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million contract.
FILE - In this April 6, 2021, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart guards the net during an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Philadelphia. The Flyers re-signed Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million contract Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed goalie Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million contract. 

The 22-year-old Hart was a restricted free agent, and coming off a season in which he struggled maintaining the starter’s job in his third season with the team. 

Hart’s numbers plummeted in finishing with a 9-11-5 record. He allowed four or more goals 13 times and missed the final 12 games with a sprained left knee. 

That was a significant drop-off from his previous season in which Hart went 24-13-3 in helping the Flyers finish fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Flyers expect that Hart will rebound this coming season.

