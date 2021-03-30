x
Flyers rally to 4-3 OT win, as Sabres winless skid hits 18

The Flyers scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit, handing the Sabres the team's 18th game without a victory.
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek, facing right, congratulates defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) on his winning goal against the Buffalo Sabres in an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal deficit for a 4-3 win to extend the Buffalo Sabres' winless skid to 18. 

The Flyers scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit, with Sean Couturier forcing overtime by tipping in Provorov’s point shot with 1:29 left, and Philadelphia’s net empty for an extra attacker. 

Nothing continues to go right for Buffalo in a calamitous season in which the team dropped to 0-15-3 to match the NHL’s 14th-worst winless skid and longest since the Pittsburgh Penguins went 0-17-1 during the 2003-04 season. 

The teams meet again on Wednesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

