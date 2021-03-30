Flyers rally to 4-3 OT win, as Sabres winless skid hits 18

The Flyers scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit, handing the Sabres the team's 18th game without a victory.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal deficit for a 4-3 win to extend the Buffalo Sabres' winless skid to 18.

The Flyers scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit, with Sean Couturier forcing overtime by tipping in Provorov’s point shot with 1:29 left, and Philadelphia’s net empty for an extra attacker.

Nothing continues to go right for Buffalo in a calamitous season in which the team dropped to 0-15-3 to match the NHL’s 14th-worst winless skid and longest since the Pittsburgh Penguins went 0-17-1 during the 2003-04 season.