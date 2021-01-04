x
Sabres end 18-game skid with 6-1 win over Flyers

The Buffalo Sabres snapped an 18-game skid with a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres celebrate a goal by center Curtis Lazar (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Linus Ullmark stopped 31 shots and the Buffalo Sabres snapped an 18-game skid with a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. 

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was the first off the bench as the final horn sounded and led a line of Sabres players high-fiving Ullmark in an arena without fans. 

It was the first win for Buffalo since a 4-1 victory at New Jersey on Feb. 23, and ended an 0-15-3 streak. 

The slump was tied for the league’s 14th longest, and worst since the Pittsburgh Penguins had a 0-17-1 stretch during the 2003-04 season.

The Flyers will face the New York Islanders on Sat., April 3 at 7:00 p.m.

