Elliott stops 40, Konecny scores as Flyers beat Sabres 3-0

Travis Konecny scored his fourth goal in four games and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0.

Editor's note: The above video is from January 12.

Brian Ellliott made 40 saves, Travis Konecny scored his fourth goal in four games and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0. 

Jakub Voracek also scored and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter for Philadelphia, which bounced back from Monday night’s 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Konecny broke the scoreless tie with 2:09 left in the second on a breakaway, beating Carter Hutton with a backhand that went through the goalie’s legs. Oskar Lindblom set up the goal with a long bank pass from deep in the defensive zone that landed perfectly on Konecny’s stick in Buffalo’s zone.

    

