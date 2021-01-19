Reinhart, Lazar score twice in Sabres' 6-1 win over Flyers

It was the first loss of the season for the Flyers.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from January 12.

Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to their first win of the season, 6-1 over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carter Hutton stopped 21 shots for the Sabres.

Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall each had three assists. Reinhart had his 10th career multigoal game.

Hall became the fifth player in the last 20 years to record a point in each of his first three games as a member of the Sabres.

It was the first loss of the year for the Flyers, after sweeping an early two-game series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The teams will hit the ice again tonight at 7:05 p.m.