Pastrnak's 3 goals lead Bruins past Flyers 7-3 at Lake Tahoe

The Bruins beat the Flyers 7-3 in an outdoor game on the shore of Lake Tahoe.

David Pastrnak had a hat trick and the Boston Bruins took control with three second-period goals in a span of 1:39 to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 in an outdoor game on the shore of Lake Tahoe.

After a delay-filled opening game of the weekend between Colorado and Vegas because of bright sun that made for poor ice conditions, the game Sunday went off with fewer hitches.

The Bruins' high level of play matched the picturesque setting with the lake and snow-covered mountains in the background.

It was Pastrnak's second hat trick in three games against the Flyers this season.

Boston is 5-0 versus Philadelphia this year.