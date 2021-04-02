x
Pastrnak's hat trick, Bergeron's OT goal rally Bruins

The Boston Bruins completed yet another comeback, this time beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, left, blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — David Pastrnak had a hat trick and assisted on Patrice Bergeron’s goal 31 seconds into overtime, and the Boston Bruins completed yet another comeback, this time beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3.

Pastrnak tied it with 14.9 seconds left in regulation on the power play, then set up Bergeron’s winner with a shot from above the left circle. Took two whacks at the rebound, and the second went in for the Bruins’ third power-play goal. Boston overcame a 3-1, third-period deficit for the third straight game after topping the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime Saturday and 5-3 on Monday.

    

