Do the Eagles need a “go up and get it” type of WR in the NFL Draft? | Locked On Eagles

It's possible the Eagles could select a receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

PHILADELPHIA — Taking a wide receiver in the first round for the third year in a row is a very popular trend for Philadelphia Eagles mock drafts, and rightfully so. Some of the best players projected to be available at Philadelphia’s two picks, 15 and 18 overall, are likely to be receivers.

The Eagles have two long term staples in DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, but they could use a third wideout as Jalen Reagor has become a non-factor after two years.

The offense needs more production at receiver, but do they need a specific type of pass catcher at the position, too?

Smith and Watkins have made a name for themselves for their ability to create separation with speed, explosive releases, and smooth route running. So it seems natural to pencil in a big, physical, power forward type wideout to compliment those two, right?

Drafting a prospect like USC’s Drake London, who has elite contested catch ability, could complete a basketball team-like construction of the receiver group.

While it would be great to find the Eagles version of Tee Higgins to compliment their version Ja'Marr Chase (Smith) and Tyler Boyd (Watkins) if you will, it shouldn’t be forced. It isn’t a necessity.

This organization should learn from the past to prioritize the best prospect available at a position, not forcing a certain style of play.

In 2020, the Eagles were obsessed with getting faster at receiver, so they took Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson. Most saw Jefferson as the superior player by a wide margin and it has been proven to be true. Now, Jefferson is a top five wideout in the NFL while Reagor looks like a bust.

The team had every right to want the deep threat that quarterback Carson Wentz rarely had in the offense, and if it is close between two prospects, picking the one that has preferred traits is understandable, especially when it comes to speed. However, looking back at that pick specifically, it seemed like a huge reach with Reagor developing nothing outside of that natural speed.

Getting tunnel vision with things like college production and certain styles killed this team in 2019 and 2020, and it showed itself in the Arcega-Whiteside and Reagor picks.

Philadelphia needs to prioritize overall talent and complete skills first, and let other motivations come after.

The same mindset should be applied in 2022.

Maybe you want London’s ability to make circus catches on a routine basis, but is the rest of his game up there with other top wide receiver prospects?

Should they overlook the fact that London has the fourth highest percentage of receptions coming from contested catches since 2017, maybe showing that he struggles to separate?

The other element of this discussion is the fact that the Eagles really aren’t in desperate need of a receiver that can make tough receptions in traffic.

In 2021, DeVonta Smith was given the highest contested catch grade among all rookies from Pro Football Focus. Along the sideline, across the middle, down the field, Smith proved his lighter frame wouldn’t stop him from making the tough grabs. If you go back and watch his first touchdown against the Denver Broncos, that was a great example of a contested grab.

Watkins is often seen simply as a deep threat for the offense, but he also proved last season that he could thrive in contested catches, as well. Watkins went 8 for 15 on contested plays resulting in a 53.3% contested catch rate. That was good enough to be ranked 33rd in the entire league.

Not to mention tight end Dallas Goedert has arguably been the most reliable target the Eagles have had since 2018 when it comes to making plays in traffic.

Based on the free agents at receiver that Philadelphia was reportedly interested in, it looks like the Eagles have learned their lesson from 2020 and seem to prioritize versatility/interchangeability in their receivers at this time: Complete players, guys that can do it all within an offense that does a good job maximizing strengths.

It allows the evaluation process to be more open ended, allowing evaluators to find the best talent rather than finding the fast guy, the big guy, the slot guy, etc.

This shouldn’t take London or bigger receivers off the board.

That is the point. Just take them for the right reasons.

The process that leads to the result is the most crucial part.