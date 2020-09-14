Wentz sacked 8 times, Eagles lose 27-17 after leading 17-0

The Redskins defense was relentless against the Eagles depleted offensive line on Sunday, resulting in Carson Wentz being sacked eight times.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Carson Wentz came out firing before an undermanned offensive line couldn’t protect him from a relentless rush.

Pressured consistently and pummeled often, Wentz threw two costly interceptions after tossing a pair of touchdown passes and made a couple of errant throws in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s 27-17 loss to Washington on Sunday.

Already missing three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks after he tore an Achilles tendon, the Eagles found out before the game that three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson couldn’t play because of an ankle injury that required surgery last month.

That forced rookie Jack Driscoll to start in his place and 2019 undrafted free agent Nate Herbig made his first career start at right guard.

What resulted was eight sacks for Washington's defense, which looks to be much improved under new head coach Ron Rivera and with the addition of first round pick defensive lineman Chase Young.

The victory for Washington was its first in a home opener since 2014.