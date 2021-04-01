Pederson defends decision to bench Hurts in Eagles' loss; Washington clinches division

Coach Doug Pederson benched Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss to Washington on Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles chose to give a third-string quarterback playing time in a game with playoff implications for other teams.

Coach Doug Pederson benched Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss to Washington on Sunday night.

Sudfeld hadn’t thrown a pass since 2018 and was picked on his second attempt. He also lost a fumble.

The victory gave Washington (7-9) the NFC East title.

Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes and helped the Washington franchise, which changed its nickname in July after years of protests about it, to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to reach the playoffs following a 2-7 start.

Led by Smith and first-year coach Ron Rivera, who overcame a form of skin cancer during the season, Washington (7-9) is the third team to win a division title with a losing record during a full 16-game season.

The New York Giants (6-10) would’ve won the division crown if Philadelphia (4-11-1) had won.

The decision didn’t go over well with Giants players posting their reaction on Twitter.

I think the eagles just hate us more than washington. That’s only thing that could make sense right? — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 4, 2021

Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on....? — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) January 4, 2021