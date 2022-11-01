These aren't the same Eagles the Buccaneers beat in Week 6

There are still plenty of reasons why the defending Super Bowl champions are 8 1/2-point favorites in Sunday’s NFC wild-card game.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are a better team than the squad that lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

High among those reasons is the fact the Bucs easily handled the Eagles in the team’s first matchup.

The Buccaneers built a 28-7 third-quarter lead against Philadelphia and held on for a 28-22 victory on the road in a Thursday night game on Oct. 14.

However, since that matchup, wide receiver Antonio Brown left the team in spectacular fashion, and All-Pro Chris Godwin tore his ACL and is out for the season.

While top option Mike Evans should still be able to suit up on Sunday, he has dealt with injury issues of his own of late, as well.