Hurts falls short in clutch in Eagles' 17-11 loss to 49ers

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles failed to make the big play in a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Hurts connected with Quez Watkins on a 91-yard pass. The Eagles failed to score a touchdown on the drive.

Hurt only threw for 190 yards. He rushed for a touchdown.

The Eagles could be in for a bigger loss with injuries to Brandon Brooks and Brandon Graham.

Graham will miss the rest of the season with a reported Achilles injury.

Brooks suffered a chest injury, and the extent is unknown at this time. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity.