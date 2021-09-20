Hurts falls short in clutch in Eagles' 17-11 loss to 49ers

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles failed to make the big play in a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Hurts connected with Quez Watkins on a 91-yard pass. The Eagles failed to score a touchdown on the drive.
Hurt only threw for 190 yards. He rushed for a touchdown.
The Eagles could be in for a bigger loss with injuries to Brandon Brooks and Brandon Graham.
Graham will miss the rest of the season with a reported Achilles injury.
Brooks suffered a chest injury, and the extent is unknown at this time. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity.
The Eagles will look to gather themselves before traveling to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Monday Night Football on Sept. 27.