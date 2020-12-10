Rookie WR Claypool scores 4 TDs, Steelers top Eagles 38-29

The rookie receiver had four touchdowns on the day as the Steelers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

PITTSBURGH — Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool scored four touchdowns, including the clincher with 2:59 remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers remained unbeaten with a 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Claypool, a second-round pick from Notre Dame, finished with seven receptions for 110 yards and three scores. He also added a 2-yard rushing touchdown on the ground as the Steelers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

Ben Roethlisberger picked apart the secondary, took advantage of coverage mismatches and tossed three touchdowns to Claypool.

The Steelers converted 73% on third downs, including TD passes from Roethlisberger to Claypool of 32 yards on third-and-6 and 35 yards on third-and-8.

Carson Wentz and Philadelphia’s injury-depleted offense put up 29 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers and still lost.

Wentz threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles and Miles Sanders ran for two scores in his return to his hometown but Philadelphia's defense sagged late.

The Eagles fell to 1-3-1 with a 38-29 loss to the Steelers following a dismal defensive performance Sunday.

Philadelphia will return home next Sunday to host the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. on October 18.