Eagles starters will play preseason opener; Dillard injured

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni and his staff “are still talking through” how playing time will be allocated in Philadelphia's preseason opener Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles’ first-year coach indicated that Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback, and most healthy players will see action.

Left tackle Andre Dillard won’t play after suffering a sprained knee in practice. Dillard, a 2019 first-round pick competing with Jordan Mailata for the starting job, is listed as week-to-week.