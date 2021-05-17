Eagles sign defensive end Ryan Kerrigan

Kerrigan, 32, will join the Eagles a year after posting 5.5 sacks for the Washington Football Team.

The Washington Football Team's all-time sack leader has landed in a new nest.

Four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan announced Monday that he will sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, which is the longtime division foe of Washington.

Kerrigan, 32, was a first round pick by Washington in 2011 and spent 10 seasons with the team, totaling 95.5 sacks.

In 2020, Kerrigan's playing time dwindled and he only started one game for the first time in his career.

However, he still totaled 5.5 sacks and 5 tackles for a loss.