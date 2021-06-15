Eagles agree to terms with 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

Mullens, 26, has gone 5-11 in 16 career starts while throwing 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens. The 26-year-old Mullens spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts.

Mullens has 4,714 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and an 87.2 passer rating.

He joins Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on Philadelphia’s roster.