Eagles re-sign Jason Peters to play guard

PHILADELPHIA — After G Brandon Brooks went down with a torn Achilles' tendon, many believed it could mean the return of T Jason Peters to the team.
However, it was wondered by some if Peters would move inside to play guard, after the team had drafted T Andre Dillard in the first round in 2019.
The answer is yes: Peters is returning to the team and will play guard.
The team announced the signing on Twitter:
That deal could be worth up to $6 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The team made sure to list his position as a "G" or guard in the tweet.
While Peters has played a left tackle for the majority of his career, the current hole on the offensive line is at right guard.
It is possible that LG Issac Seumalo flips over to the right side, allowing Peters to stay on the side he has played for the majority of his career.
The picture should become clearer when the Eagles report to Training Camp in late July along with the other NFL teams.
RELATED: Eagles stun world, select QB Jalen Hurts in second round of NFL Draft; add linebacker in third