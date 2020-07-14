Eagles re-sign Jason Peters to play guard

The team announced that it has signed the former tackle to a one-year deal as a guard.

PHILADELPHIA — After G Brandon Brooks went down with a torn Achilles' tendon, many believed it could mean the return of T Jason Peters to the team.

However, it was wondered by some if Peters would move inside to play guard, after the team had drafted T Andre Dillard in the first round in 2019.

The answer is yes: Peters is returning to the team and will play guard.

The team announced the signing on Twitter:

Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with G Jason Peters on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/3VeUcCzOpx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 14, 2020

That deal could be worth up to $6 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team made sure to list his position as a "G" or guard in the tweet.

While Peters has played a left tackle for the majority of his career, the current hole on the offensive line is at right guard.

It is possible that LG Issac Seumalo flips over to the right side, allowing Peters to stay on the side he has played for the majority of his career.