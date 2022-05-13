Locked On Eagles host breaks down NFL Draft haul

Locked On Eagles host Gino Cammilleri broke down the trades and draft selections the team made in last month's NFL Draft.

PHILADELPHIA — It was a wild, crazy, and active 2022 NFL Draft for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team began the night trading up two spots in the first round to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th pick.

They also got Davis’ teammate, linebacker Nakobe Dean, in the third round after medical concerns caused him to slip out of the first round. Nebraska center Cam Jurgens was Philadelphia’s pick in the second round.

Maybe the biggest acquisition of them all was the trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown, whom Philadelphia traded the 18th overall pick in the NFL draft and a third-rounder to Tennessee to get.

The team finished up Saturday by selecting Kansas linebacker Kyron Johnson and Southern Methodist tight end Grant Calcaterra in the sixth round.

Here's a snippet of our conversation:

CALE AHEARN: What are your thoughts on the team moving up to grab Jordan Davis?

GINO CAMMILLERI: The Baltimore move was exactly what Lou & I projected on our show.

If you look at the guys that they put on their defensive line, especially with as many odd fronts that they run, they love those big 350 pound guys that can take up two gaps in the middle.

You talk about learning Fletcher Cox -- I think Jordan Davis in his own right -- he's just a unicorn. He's going to do things for this defense that we haven't seen.

He's going to come in, take up a bunch of space, and make everyone around him more efficient.

Oh -- and at the same time -- he ran a crazy 40-yard dash at 4.7 seconds, which shows his explosiveness. And if you can develop his pass rush ability and pair him next to what they have with Haasan Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham -- bringing him off the bench.

This Eagles front -- it's going to be like a baseball team with the best relief bullpen in the league. You're going to cycle nearly 10 guys through that front, and it all starts with Jordan Davis making everyone better around him.

350 pounders who run 4.7, are explosive as they are off the line, have as much athleticism and flexibility do not come as often as you would expect in this league, and sometimes drafting unicorns -- guys that come out of nowhere and seem like they are built in a lab -- that's the best way to go about it.