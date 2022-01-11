Eagles to select at picks 15, 16 in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

The team's season may not be over yet, but it knows where it will be selecting players with two of its three first round picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

But, that doesn't mean they don't know two of the three spots they will have selections in April's NFL Draft.

Due to previous trades with the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to hold picks 15 and 16 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The final pick the team has of the first round (its own) will be determined based off of how far the team advances in the playoffs.

Ultimately, this is welcome news for a playoff team, which would normally not have a selection before pick 21.

However, the Eagles are in position to hold back-to-back picks in the middle of the first round, as well as a pick in the latter portion of the round.

Of course, this doesn't mean Philadelphia will select a player with each of its first three picks. The team and general manager Howie Roseman could opt to trade one or more of its picks in pursuit of a big-name player or more future assets.

Here are some of the players top mock drafts have the Eagles selecting in the first round:

All of the above players are projected to make an impact with their NFL team right away.

Karflatis is one of the top ranked defensive ends in a loaded class, while linebackers Ojabo, Lloyd, and Dean all have the potential to be first round picks.

Both Elam and Gardner could be considered reaches at that point in the first round, but Stingley Jr. falling to the Eagles would be a surprise after being projected as the top defensive back off the board for more than a year.

Last year, the Eagles opted to take Heisman Trophy winner and former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith with its first round pick. With question marks at the other pass catcher positions, it may not be out of the question if Williams follows his former teammate to Philadelphia, pending injury he may have suffered in last night's National Championship game.

Finally, Linderbaum could easily be a Jason Kelce replacement or begin training at guard to replace All-Pro Brandon Brooks in a few seasons.