Carson Wentz rallies Eagles to 22-21 win over Giants

Wentz led a depleted offense missing eight starters to a one-point victory over the Giants.

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Boston Scott with 40 seconds remaining and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame an 11-point deficit in the final seven minutes to beat the New York Giants 22-21 on Thursday night.

Daniel Jones shook off a stumble that prevented him from an 88-yard touchdown run and had the Giants leading 21-10 following a 2-yard pass to Sterling Shepard with 6:21 left.

But Wentz led a depleted offense missing eight starters back. His 3-yard pass to Greg Ward cut it to 21-16.

After the 2-point conversion failed, the Eagles got the ball at their 29 with 2:02 to go. Wentz threw a perfect strike to Scott and the backup running back made an excellent catch to give Philadelphia the lead.

On the ensuing possession, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham forced Jones to fumble, allowing the Eagles to recover the ball and clinch the victory.

With the win, the Eagles improved to 2-4-1 on the season, and sit in sole possession of first place in the NFC East before the kickoff of Sunday's slate of games.