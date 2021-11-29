Eagles grounded by own mistakes against Giants, 4 turnovers

The Eagles were their own worst enemies in seeing their record fall to 5-7.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Philadelphia Eagles saw their two-game winning streak end with a 13-7 loss to the New York Giants.

Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions and running Boston Scott lost a fumble at the Giants 45 with less than two minutes to play.

Still, Nick Sirianni's team had a chance in the waning seconds.

Hurts moved the Eagles to the Giants 27-yard line and threw two deep passes to Jalen Reagor.

The receiver said he dropped them.