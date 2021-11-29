Eagles grounded by own mistakes against Giants, 4 turnovers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Philadelphia Eagles saw their two-game winning streak end with a 13-7 loss to the New York Giants.
The Eagles were their own worst enemies in seeing their record fall to 5-7.
Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions and running Boston Scott lost a fumble at the Giants 45 with less than two minutes to play.
Still, Nick Sirianni's team had a chance in the waning seconds.
Hurts moved the Eagles to the Giants 27-yard line and threw two deep passes to Jalen Reagor.
The receiver said he dropped them.
The Eagles will return to Metlife Stadium next weekend, this time to face the New York Jets on Dec. 5 at 1:00 p.m.