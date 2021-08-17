x
New England's Mills, Agholor return to their roots in Philly

Mills and Agholor returned to Philadelphia wearing Patriots uniforms as the Eagles hosted New England in the first installment of a two-day joint practice.
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, right, catches a pass over Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox during a joint practice at the Eagles NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia, (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor helped the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl just 3½ years ago. 

On Monday, Mills and Agholor returned to Philadelphia wearing Patriots uniforms as the Eagles hosted New England in the first installment of a two-day joint practice ahead of their preseason game Thursday night. 

Mills, who is back at cornerback after playing safety for the Eagles last season, and Agholor, who had a career-best 896 yards receiving with the Raiders last season, were two of the better performers for New England on a day when the Eagles seemed to have more juice, particularly when the starting units faced off.

The teams are practicing again on Tuesday.

