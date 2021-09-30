x
Eagles look to get running game going after loss at Dallas

The team handed the ball to their running backs only three times among 53 snaps in a blowout loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys, a franchise record low.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) gives chase as Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) gains yardage after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles set a franchise record Monday night that they are not eager to celebrate. 

They handed the ball to their running backs only three times among 53 snaps in a blowout loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys. 

As the Eagles picked up the pieces from their 41-21 loss at Dallas and began preparing for this week’s visit from Kansas City, questions about first-year head coach Nick Sirianni’s play-calling led a long list of pertinent topics arising from that NFC East debacle.

The Eagles will host the Chiefs on Sun., Oct. 3 at 1:00 p.m.

