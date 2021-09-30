Eagles look to get running game going after loss at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles set a franchise record Monday night that they are not eager to celebrate.
They handed the ball to their running backs only three times among 53 snaps in a blowout loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys.
As the Eagles picked up the pieces from their 41-21 loss at Dallas and began preparing for this week’s visit from Kansas City, questions about first-year head coach Nick Sirianni’s play-calling led a long list of pertinent topics arising from that NFC East debacle.
The Eagles will host the Chiefs on Sun., Oct. 3 at 1:00 p.m.