Goff tosses 3 TD passes to Higbee, Rams beat Eagles 37-19

The Eagles dropped to 0-2, and are tied with the New York Giants for last place in the NFC East after two weeks.

PHILADELPHIA — Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Philadelphia Eagles 37-19 Sunday.

Goff completed his first 13 passes, including a pair of TDs to Higbee, and the Rams jumped to a 21-3 minutes into the second quarter.

After the Eagles pulled within one score, Goff’s 28-yard TD pass to Higbee in the fourth iced it for Los Angeles.

Goff and Carson Wentz were selected Nos. 1-2 in the 2016 draft, one of seven times since 1967 quarterbacks were the first two picks.

In their only other head-to-head meeting in December 2017, Wentz tore two knee ligaments, Nick Foles stepped in and eventually led Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl title.

On this day, Goff proved to be the better passer, finishing with 267 yards and no interceptions.

Wentz struggled throwing for 242 yards and a pair of key interceptions, including one in the end zone, that helped cripple the Eagles' chances.

In his return from injury, second year running back Miles Sanders rushed for 95 yards and a score, but he had a costly fumble on the first drive that led to the first points of the game for the Rams. Sanders also added 36 yards through the air.