All about Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, who will be sidelined a few weeks with a foot injury

The Birds were hoping Dean would be their defensive playcaller, but a foot injury has shelved the former Georgia Bulldog for a few weeks.

PHILADELPHIA — This was supposed to be a breakout season for Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean.

And it still could be, but fans will have to be patient.

Dean suffered a foot injury in the second half of Sunday's 25-20 victory over the New England Patriots and will be sidelined for "multiple weeks," according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

A third-round selection in the 2022 Draft, Dean spent last season working mainly on special teams, unable to crack the starting lineup behind TJ Edwards and Kyzir White. It was basically a redshirt season for the former Georgia Bulldog.

This year, with Edwards and White both lost to free agency, the Eagles turned to Dean, naming him a starter in the offseason at inside linebacker. Dean even got the green dot on his helmet, signifying his role as Philly's defensive playcaller.

On Sunday, Dean played 49 snaps at linebacker before suffering his injury. He wound up finishing tied for second on the team in tackles (7) despite his early exit.

While the Eagles were struggling to defend the middle of the field against the Patriots' passing attack with Dean in the lineup, those struggles became even more pronounced after he left the game.

Dean, 22, had a MRI done on his foot on Monday, the team said. While the timetable for his return isn't fully known, most NFL observers believe the team will place him on the short-term Injured Reserved List, which means he'd miss at least four weeks.

It's the latest injury setback for Dean, who missed several games in his freshman season at Georgia with a multitude of ailments. He also reportedly suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training for the NFL Combine ahead of the 2022 Draft. The injury caused him to fall to the third round, where the Eagles grabbed him with the 83rd overall pick -- a move that was considered a steal at the time.

The 5-11, 230-pound Dean is considered slightly undersized for his position, but scouting reports said he makes up for his stature with athleticism and an instinctive feel for the position. In the leadup to the draft, scouts hailed Dean's football intelligence and strong preparation habits.

Dean won the Butkus Award, given to college football's top linebacker, in 2021. He helped Georgia win a national championship that season, recording 72 tackles, six sacks, and two interceptions.

In his absence, the Eagles will likely go to a rotation at linebacker, where they have Zach Cunningham and Christian Ellis on the active roster. Nick Morrow and newly signed Rashaan Evans are on the team's practice squad and could also be called up.