Jason Peters back at left tackle for the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Jason Peters is back at left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles.
The nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro was playing right guard during training camp and reportedly wanted more money to return to left tackle.
But Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Peters walked into his office Monday morning and told him he’d be willing to move back.
Pederson declined to discuss Peters’ contract but made it seem that Peters made the decision without getting an increase on his one-year, $3.1 million deal.
The Eagles re-signed Peters after three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon in June.
Second-year pro Andre Dillard, a first-round pick in 2019, was slated to replace Peters at left tackle but he suffered a season-ending biceps injury two weeks ago.