Jason Peters back at left tackle for the Eagles

The nine-time Pro Bowler told coach Doug Pederson he'd be willing to move back to his normal position, and that's where he will start for the Eagles on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA — Jason Peters is back at left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro was playing right guard during training camp and reportedly wanted more money to return to left tackle.

But Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Peters walked into his office Monday morning and told him he’d be willing to move back.

Pederson declined to discuss Peters’ contract but made it seem that Peters made the decision without getting an increase on his one-year, $3.1 million deal.

The Eagles re-signed Peters after three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon in June.