Jalen Hurts says he's 'ready to go' despite ankle injury

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts had no energy Wednesday for any drama regarding his playing status for Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Jets.

Hurts said he’s “ready to go” and his ankle injury won’t affect his performance.

The second-year quarterback is coming off his worst game as a pro. He threw three interceptions in a 13-7 loss to the Giants.

The Eagles had won two in a row. Former Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is Hurts' backup.