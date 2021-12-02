x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Jalen Hurts says he's 'ready to go' despite ankle injury

Hurts said he’s “ready to go” and his ankle injury won’t affect his performance.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts had no energy Wednesday for any drama regarding his playing status for Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Jets. 

Hurts said he’s “ready to go” and his ankle injury won’t affect his performance. 

The second-year quarterback is coming off his worst game as a pro. He threw three interceptions in a 13-7 loss to the Giants. 

The Eagles had won two in a row. Former Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is Hurts' backup.

 Minshew played 14 snaps at the end of a blowout win at Detroit.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Post game reaction in loss to New York Giants | Locked On Eagles