Reports: Eagles rookie receiver DeVonta Smith to miss time with sprained MCL

DeVonta Smith, 21, is now set to miss valuable training camp time in his rookie season.

Philadelphia Eagles first round pick DeVonta Smith is set to miss the next few weeks with a sprained MCL, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that the "minor" knee sprain should only keep Smith out a few weeks and is no cause for concern.

Despite the expected missed practice, Smith could still find himself atop the team's depth chart at receiver come the start of the season.

Last year at Alabama, Smith won the Heisman Trophy, while bringing in 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air.

The Eagles first preseason game is set for August 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.