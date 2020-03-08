Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

The Eagles released a statement Sunday night saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily.

Per NFL protocols, Pederson must wait at least five days and have consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span before he can return to the team’s practice facility.

Pederson, 52, is entering his fifth season coaching the team.

In four years with the Eagles, Pederson has guided them to a 38-26 record, three playoff appearances, two division titles, and a Super Bowl Championship in 2017.