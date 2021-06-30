Shippensburg University grad makes Philadelphia Eagles cheerleading squad

Angel Golphin is one of 11 new members to join the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleading squad in 2021, beating out hundreds of candidates that vied for a spot.

PHILADELPHIA — When you're watching the Philadelphia Eagles play on FOX43 this fall, you may catch a glimpse of a former Shippensburg University cheerleader on the sidelines of the NFL team.

Angel Golphin, a Philadelphia native and 2015 Shippensburg University graduate, is one of 11 new members to join the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleading squad, beating out hundreds of candidates that vied for a spot.

Golphin joins 21 returning veterans to form a squad of 33.

"We are thrilled to announce our squad for the 2021 season,” said Barbara Zaun, Eagles Director of Entertainment Teams said via press release.

“As ambassadors for the organization, the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders embrace meaningful engagement with our fans and have a strong connection with the community. This year’s newly selected cheerleaders will have an integral role in welcoming our extraordinary fans back to Lincoln Financial Field."

The Eagles say that their cheerleaders are brand ambassadors and entertainers comprised of both women and men. The squad is described as being comprised of professional, talented, community-minded individuals that represent the Eagles organization year-round.

In what Golphin described as a more "non-traditional" route, it wasn't until her time at Shippensburg did she pursue cheerleading.

"In my dorm room my Sophomore year, I learned a lot of the skills that I needed to learn for auditions on Youtube, and I went out for the team," Golphin explained.

"My first time actually being on a cheerleading team was during my Sophomore year at Shippensburg."

While at the university, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business with a concentration in human resource management.

For the past few years, Golphin has spent time on the Lancaster Barnstormers dance team leading up to this season, and a dream opportunity with the Eagles.

"Everyone always tells you to dream big, especially for a girl like me, who never got a chance to cheer all the way up until college," Golphin explained.

"I feel like someone who doesn't come from a formal training, like dance background -- I don't have the 18 years of like ballet or performance or anything like that. But, taking classes and just making sure that I'm being dedicated and focusing on my goals -- I think all of those things really, really helped, and it ultimately helped me be able to achieve this dream that I've had for a really long time."

In addition to her role as an Eagles cheerleader, she is currently a talent acquisition consultant for a technology company and has spent time volunteering as a Big Sister for the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

"It's something I was passionate about because growing up, we didn't have money for dance classes," Golphin said.

"So, it was really good to be able to volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters in York and Adams Counties."

How does she do it all?

"It's challenging!" Golphin exclaimed.

"You basically schedule, write everything down, utilize calendars, and just make sure you prioritize and manage your time wisely."