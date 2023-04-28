Eagles take edge rusher Nolan Smith with 30th overall pick in NFL Draft

With the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team selected edge rusher Nolan Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Eagles have brought another former Georgia Bulldog defensive player into the fold.

With the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team selected edge rusher Nolan Smith.

He helped lead the Bulldogs to consecutive national championships, and had 110 total tackles and 12 1/2 sacks in four years at the school.

Philadelphia had already selected defensive tackle Jalen Carter earlier on Thursday night.

They will be reunited with two other former Georgia teammates, linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive tackle Jordan Davis, on the Eagles. That made it four Georgia players drafted by the Eagles in the last two drafts.