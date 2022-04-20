Here's what you can expect from the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is nearly upon us. Here's what the Philadelphia Eagles may look to do to improve their team this draft season.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly upon us.

The Philadelphia Eagles are typically one of the most active teams around draft time, and that has remained the same this season, as the team has already made a deal involving one of its three first round picks.

Earlier this month, the Eagles agreed to trade picks 16, 19 and a sixth rounder to the New Orleans Saints for the pick 18, a future first and second round pick, along with a third and seventh round pick in the current draft.

Locked On Eagles host Louie DiBiase broke down what the trade with the Saints might mean for the team's future and who the Eagles may look to select in the NFL Draft.

Here is a snippet of our conversation:

CALE AHEARN: Why did the Eagles make that trade with the Saints?

LOUIE DIBIASE: I think they wanted draft flexibility, not only this year, like they did last year when they traded down with the Miami Dolphins to collect a 2022 first round pick -- they wanted that same flexibility again in 2023.

General manager Howie Roseman today was asked directly if that had anything to do with the quarterback position. If Jalen Hurts does not take the reins this year and prove he's the franchise quarterback, having two firsts next year can really help you find that next guy.

I think that has a lot to do with it, Cale.

I think they see this quarterback class in 2022 as weaker compared to next year's, so I think they want that flexibility. But, they just want overall draft flexibility because even if Jalen Hurts does prove he is the quarterback, next year that is going to help you get a better prospect witho one of those two first round picks.

More likely next year, more quarterbacks are gonna go within the Top 10. If you're a 7-10 win team again, you're picking between 15-20, that's going to push better prospects at other positions down the board.

So, I think overall, it had a lot to do with quarterback flexibility, but I just think they want more picks in future drafts, and at the same time, it didn't cost them this year, as they still have five picks in the first three rounds.

So, it's kind of like having your cake and eating it too.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE LOCKED ON EAGLES PODCAST: Apple // Google Podcasts // Spotify // Stitcher // TuneIn

CA: Who do you think the team is going to be targeting, both position and prospect wise?

LD: Look, this team is always going to take lineman on both offense and defense.

They believe in building the trenches more than maybe any team in the NFL.

But, I think at the same time, especially with the flexibility of having five picks in the first three rounds, it is time to address that second and third level of the defense specifically.

I think your offensive line right now is set -- both short term and long term.

Your defensive line -- yeah, could you use another defensive tackle or an edge rusher -- sure.

But, Cale, this team has taken a safety, a linebacker or a corner just four times in the first two rounds since 2010. That has to change.

You don't have to do it every single year -- the lines, quarterback, receiver -- they're probably more important, but eventually, you have to address those spots with some long term, inexpensive help.

So, I think this team needs to take at least, in the first two rounds with those first three picks, they have to come away with at least one corner, linebacker or safety.

I do think as well, expect a receiver and lineman to be picked in those top three selections because that's just what this team does and I think it still fits.

Safety, corner and linebacker they have to address.