Locked on Eagles host talks 2021 Training Camp, roster battles

Locked on Eagles host Gino Cammilleri offered his thoughts on Training Camp and some position battles fans need to keep their eyes out for this preseason.

PHILADELPHIA — 2021 NFL Training Camps have officially opened.

The Philadelphia Eagles have reported to the NovaCare Complex with a new head coach, new starting quarterback, and many new faces.

Locked On Eagles host Gino Cammilleri broke down what fans need to keep their eyes on this training camp.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

CALE AHEARN: Which position intrigues you the most coming into Training Camp?

GINO CAMMILLERI: I say that the nickel corner or the third cornerback, slot cornerback, is the most under talked about battle right now, and arguably the biggest battle we have to look forward to.

After acquiring Steven Nelson, all that depth kind of fell down the roster.

Steven Nelson should be opposite Darius Slay on the outside, but now you have a collection of guys in Avonte Maddox, Keyvon Seymour, and Lavert Hill, who I was high on coming out of Michigan -- players that are smaller and fit that role better.

And, now that you don't have Cre'von Leblanc and Nickell Robey-Coleman, who were the bookends at that position -- it is truly a competition to see who's gonna come out and take that spot.

I don't if Avonte Maddox is in favor under this coaching staff. A guy like Levert Hill was just claimed off of waivers, who really knows who he is.

Keyvon Seymour was traveling around the NFL and was playing meaningful minutes for the Eagles last year down the stretch.

So, this really is the epitome of competition at that nickel corner spot.

And some of the best wide receivers in the NFL play in the slot, so this is a huge one.

You can go out against Dallas and you throw a corner out there that can't defend CeeDee Lamb, it's going to be a rough day.

So, they really need a player that can go out there, opposite Steven Nelson, opposite Darius Slay, and win enough one-on-one matchups to keep them in games.

That position is up to whoever wants to go out there and win it, and I'm truly intrigued to see who does.