Cornerbacks Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas among Eagles cuts

The Eagles trimmed the team's roster to 53 over the weekend.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles released two of their first three picks in the 2017 draft among their cuts Saturday to reach the 53-man roster limit.

Cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas were cut along with defensive end Shareef Miller.

Offensive linemen Prince Tega Wanogho and Sua Opeta, tight end Noah Togiai, defensive linemen Joe Ostman, Anthony Rush and Raequan Williams also were released.