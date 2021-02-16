x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Clarkson, streaking Jazz win showdown vs Simmons, 76ers

The streaking Utah Jazz beat the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of conference leaders.
Credit: AP
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) passes the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott (1) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to send the streaking Utah Jazz past the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons. 

Clarkson hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and Donovan Mitchell added 24 points to help the Jazz overcome an early 14-point deficit. Utah has won eight straight games and 19 of 20. 

Philadelphia was minus big man Joel Embiid, a late scratch because of back tightness.

 Playing without his All-Star running mate, Simmons had 12 assists and nine rebounds — barely missing a triple-double. 

Tobias Harris scored a season-high 36 points for the Sixers in a fast-paced game between championship hopefuls.

The Sixers return home to host the Houston Rockets on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

    

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.