Clarkson, streaking Jazz win showdown vs Simmons, 76ers

The streaking Utah Jazz beat the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of conference leaders.

SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to send the streaking Utah Jazz past the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons.

Clarkson hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and Donovan Mitchell added 24 points to help the Jazz overcome an early 14-point deficit. Utah has won eight straight games and 19 of 20.

Philadelphia was minus big man Joel Embiid, a late scratch because of back tightness.

Playing without his All-Star running mate, Simmons had 12 assists and nine rebounds — barely missing a triple-double.

Tobias Harris scored a season-high 36 points for the Sixers in a fast-paced game between championship hopefuls.

The Sixers return home to host the Houston Rockets on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.