Harris, Embiid lead 76ers over Raptors 109-102

TAMPA, Fla. — Tobias Harris scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Toronto 109-102 to end the Raptors’ four-game winning streak.

Joel Embiid had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, and Furkan Korkmanz added 19 points. Normal Powell led the Raptors with 24 points.

Pascal Siakam added 22 and Fred VanVleet had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Ben Simmons finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, who overcame seven fourth-quarter turnovers to end their four-game road losing streak.

Philadelphia will return home to host the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m.