Embiid, Sixers escape short-handed Spurs in OT, 113-111

Ben Simmons tipped in the game-winner off a miss from Joel Embiid as time expired, and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the undermanned San Antonio Spurs.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) drives around San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO — Joel Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the undermanned San Antonio Spurs 113-111 in overtime. 

Ben Simmons tipped in the game-winner off a miss from Embiid as time expired. Embiid had four points in overtime, all on free throws. 

Philadelphia won its fourth straight to remain atop the Eastern Conference. 

Lonnie Walker IV had 23 points to lead the Spurs, who lost their third straight. San Antonio was without four starters as Dejounte Murray and Derrick White missed the game due to injuries and DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl sat out for rest.

The 76ers will continue their road trip with a stop in Chicago tonight at 9:00 p.m.

