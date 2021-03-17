Harris leads 76ers to 6th straight win, 99-96 over Knicks

The 76ers picked up their sixth straight win with the defeat of the Knicks on Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris scored 30 points, Seth Curry had 20 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 99-96 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.

Ben Simmons had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Julius Randle had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks and RJ Barrett scored 17 points.

The Sixers had won all three games since the All-Star break by at least 22 points. The Knicks made them work for this one.