76ers escape Knicks behind Harris' 2 late free throws in OT

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) reacts after his basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Tobias Harris made two free throws with five seconds left in overtime to help the Philadelphia 76ers squeak past the New York Knicks 101-100 Sunday.

Philadelphia improved to 30-13 with its eighth win in its last 10 games.

Despite a 24-point performance from Julius Randle, New York dropped to 21-22.

Entering the third and final game of the regular season series--and the second in five days--between the long-time Atlantic Division rivals reside in starkly different stratas. 

The 76ers eyeing a long playoff run whereas a playoff appearance for the Knicks is a definitive representation of growth.

Philadelphia will now head west to face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. on March 23.

