76ers C Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 5 with knee injury

Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and his status will be decided before Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 5 because of a sore right knee.

The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series.

Embiid suffered a hard fall in Game 4 and later was ruled out for the rest of the game.

So far this postseason, Embiid is averaging 24 points per game to go along with nearly 7 rebounds per game.

In the regular season, Embiid started 51 contests and averaged 28.5 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per game.