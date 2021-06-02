76ers C Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 5 with knee injury

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 5 because of a sore right knee.
Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and his status will be decided before Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards.
The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series.
Embiid suffered a hard fall in Game 4 and later was ruled out for the rest of the game.
So far this postseason, Embiid is averaging 24 points per game to go along with nearly 7 rebounds per game.
In the regular season, Embiid started 51 contests and averaged 28.5 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per game.
The 76ers will be hoping that Embiid can recover and return to his regular season form as the team looks to extend its playoff journey with a chance to close out the Wizards.