Philadelphia 76ers draft guard Jaden Springer with 28th overall pick

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have selected former Tennessee guard Jaden Springer with the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Springer, 18, averaged 12.5 points per game as a freshman at Tennessee.

He shot 43.5% on his three-point attempts and 81% from the free throw line in 25 games for the Volunteers.

At 6'4", Springer should provide another option at guard and possibly on the wing in some lineups the team may deploy.

The team is also set to make two selections in the second round of the draft.