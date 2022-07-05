Locked On Sixers host talks chances against Miami Heat

Joel Embiid made a heroic return to the lineup on Friday night. Locked On Sixers host Keith Pompey broke down different aspects of the series.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers trail the Miami Heat 2-1 in a second round series in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

However, after Friday night's victory, and the return of center and MVP candidate Joel Embiid, the team and fanbase have been injected with hope once again.

Embiid inspired the 76ers with his return from a facial injury, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored 21 points and Philadelphia beat the Miami Heat 99-79 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night.

Embiid even had a laugh after the game on social media. He tweeted a picture of “The Wire” character Stringer Bell with a quote from the scene in the show: “I want you to put the word out that we back up.”

The big man is indeed back up — and so are the 76ers.

We spoke with Locked On Sixers host Keith Pompey earlier this week about the team's series against the Miami Heat.