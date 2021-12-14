x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Brooks, Jackson lead Grizzlies in 126-91 blowout of 76ers

Philadelphia played without center Joel Embiid, who was a late scratch with right rib soreness.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) goes up for a dunk in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 and the Memphis Grizzlies shot better than 50% to dominate the Philadelphia 76ers for a 126-91 victory Monday night. 

De’Anthony Melton finished with 15 points and Tyus Jones scored 13 for Memphis. The Grizzlies have won eight of their last nine. 

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 23 points, and Charles Bassey added 13. 

Philadelphia played without center Joel Embiid, who was a late scratch with right rib soreness.

The 76ers will host the Miami Heat at 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Man behind the mic at Lincoln Speedway | Fast Lane