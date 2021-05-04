Allen helps lead Grizzlies past short-handed 76ers

The 76ers were without All-Star center Joel Embiid, and fell to the Grizzlies by a score of 116-100.

PHILADELPHIA — Grayson Allen had 11 of his 15 points during a game-changing third quarter, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies to a 116-100 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers, who were without All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Dillon Brooks scored 17 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who began play ninth in the Western Conference. Memphis had seven players in double-figures.

Tobias Harris scored 21 points for the 76ers, who have played 11 of their last 12 games without Embiid.

Embiid returned from a 10-game absence due to a bone bruise in his left knee in Saturday night’s 122-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.