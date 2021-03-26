Danny Green lights up Lakers for 28, Sixers win 109-101

Green hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points against his former team, and the Philadelphia 76ers weathered Los Angeles’ late rally.

LOS ANGELES — Danny Green hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points against his former team, and the Philadelphia 76ers weathered Los Angeles’ late rally for their fourth straight victory.

They won 109-101 over the slumping Lakers.

Seth Curry scored 19 points and Tobias Harris added 17 for the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, who have won 10 of 11 overall and seven of eight without injured All-Star Joel Embiid.

Playing without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are on their second four-game skid since mid-February. Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points and Montrezl Harrell added 20 for Los Angeles.