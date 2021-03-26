x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Danny Green lights up Lakers for 28, Sixers win 109-101

Green hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points against his former team, and the Philadelphia 76ers weathered Los Angeles’ late rally.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard, left, and forward Danny Green pose with their NBA Championship rings prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Both players were members of the Lakers last season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — Danny Green hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points against his former team, and the Philadelphia 76ers weathered Los Angeles’ late rally for their fourth straight victory. 

They won 109-101 over the slumping Lakers. 

Seth Curry scored 19 points and Tobias Harris added 17 for the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, who have won 10 of 11 overall and seven of eight without injured All-Star Joel Embiid. 

Playing without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are on their second four-game skid since mid-February. Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points and Montrezl Harrell added 20 for Los Angeles.

The 76ers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 27 at 10:00 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.